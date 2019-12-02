Mrwetyana Foundation converts Clareinch Post Office into wellness centre
The Clareinch Post Office will be converted into a wellness centre after The 19-year-old's death in August sparked nationwide outrage against the high levels of gender-based violence and femicide in South Africa.
CAPE TOWN - The family of slain University of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana has told Eyewitness News that it wants the Post Office - where she was raped and murdered - to become a place of safety for those affected by violence.
The Clareinch Post Office will be converted into a wellness centre after the 19-year-old's death in August sparked nationwide outrage against the high levels of gender-based violence and femicide in South Africa.
The Uyinene Foundation was launched in Makhanda in the Eastern Cape on Friday.
Her mother Nomangwane told EWN that she now wants the facility to retain its primary role of providing safety.
As a long-term vision, she wants the centre to provide holistic support to survivors of gender-based violence.
"As a psychologist, it comes from a place of wanting to convert a place of trauma into a place of healing."
She said a foundation in her daughter's name was launched with these key focus areas: “Prevention, support, as well as youth leadership. We need to start developing leaders that are sensitive to these issues of gender-based violence - hoping to partner with universities to provide accredited courses."
However, she said the aim for the wellness facility is for it to not be associated with the gruesome killing.
Popular in Local
-
SAA to undergo radical restructuring - Gordhan
-
Fire involving five trucks on the N3 extinguished
-
Probe finds 5 pupils were victims in Bishops Diocesan College ‘sex scandal’
-
3 more suspects arrested in connection to terrorist movement: SAPS
-
Rapists should be subjected to hard labour in jail - Ramaphosa
-
Sheila Senkubuge was already an SA citizen when elected as Tshwane MMC – IEC
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.