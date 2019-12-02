Mrwetyana Foundation converts Clareinch Post Office into wellness centre

The Clareinch Post Office will be converted into a wellness centre after The 19-year-old's death in August sparked nationwide outrage against the high levels of gender-based violence and femicide in South Africa.

CAPE TOWN - The family of slain University of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana has told Eyewitness News that it wants the Post Office - where she was raped and murdered - to become a place of safety for those affected by violence.

The Uyinene Foundation was launched in Makhanda in the Eastern Cape on Friday.

Her mother Nomangwane told EWN that she now wants the facility to retain its primary role of providing safety.

As a long-term vision, she wants the centre to provide holistic support to survivors of gender-based violence.

"As a psychologist, it comes from a place of wanting to convert a place of trauma into a place of healing."

She said a foundation in her daughter's name was launched with these key focus areas: “Prevention, support, as well as youth leadership. We need to start developing leaders that are sensitive to these issues of gender-based violence - hoping to partner with universities to provide accredited courses."

However, she said the aim for the wellness facility is for it to not be associated with the gruesome killing.