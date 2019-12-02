More details could emerge on Bishops College scandal

In a statement, the school found former teacher Fiona Viotti of targeting at least five pupils.

CAPE TOWN - An investigation into sexual misconduct allegations at Bishops College has found the prestigious school in Cape Town does have necessary policies and procedures in place to deal with such matters.

The school said while the investigation had been completed, further information regarding the matter may come to light in future.

Viotti has been accused of sexual misconduct with the minors. She resigned last month.

The independent investigation found no information that the school was aware of the misconduct with pupils.

It’s also stated investigators are not able to conclusively confirm to whom Viotti had sent sexually video or photographic images.

Viotti's lawyer, attorney William Booth, said they had solid grounds for refusing to be interviewed by the investigating team.

“I mean her father submitted a confidential letter to the parents of the boarding house and the next thing it ends up on the front page of a newspaper.”