More details could emerge on Bishops College scandal
In a statement, the school found former teacher Fiona Viotti of targeting at least five pupils.
CAPE TOWN - An investigation into sexual misconduct allegations at Bishops College has found the prestigious school in Cape Town does have necessary policies and procedures in place to deal with such matters.
In a statement, the school found former teacher Fiona Viotti of targeting at least five pupils.
The school said while the investigation had been completed, further information regarding the matter may come to light in future.
Viotti has been accused of sexual misconduct with the minors. She resigned last month.
The independent investigation found no information that the school was aware of the misconduct with pupils.
It’s also stated investigators are not able to conclusively confirm to whom Viotti had sent sexually video or photographic images.
Viotti's lawyer, attorney William Booth, said they had solid grounds for refusing to be interviewed by the investigating team.
“I mean her father submitted a confidential letter to the parents of the boarding house and the next thing it ends up on the front page of a newspaper.”
Timeline
Popular in Local
-
SA data prices must be reduced - Competition Commission
-
EC farmer shot dead by police after fatal attack on sangoma
-
Another motorist targeted in stone-throwing attack on N1 in WC
-
Myeni's lawyers 'failed to explain' why SAA directors should be added to case
-
Crusaders terror plot accused remanded in custody until 2020
-
SAA to undergo radical restructuring - Gordhan
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.