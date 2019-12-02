More details could emerge on Bishops College scandal

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 37°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
Go

More details could emerge on Bishops College scandal

In a statement, the school found former teacher Fiona Viotti of targeting at least five pupils.

Bishops Diocesan College in Cape Town. Picture: Bishops Diocesan College Facebook page
Bishops Diocesan College in Cape Town. Picture: Bishops Diocesan College Facebook page
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - An investigation into sexual misconduct allegations at Bishops College has found the prestigious school in Cape Town does have necessary policies and procedures in place to deal with such matters.

In a statement, the school found former teacher Fiona Viotti of targeting at least five pupils.

The school said while the investigation had been completed, further information regarding the matter may come to light in future.

Viotti has been accused of sexual misconduct with the minors. She resigned last month.

The independent investigation found no information that the school was aware of the misconduct with pupils.
It’s also stated investigators are not able to conclusively confirm to whom Viotti had sent sexually video or photographic images.

Viotti's lawyer, attorney William Booth, said they had solid grounds for refusing to be interviewed by the investigating team.

“I mean her father submitted a confidential letter to the parents of the boarding house and the next thing it ends up on the front page of a newspaper.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA