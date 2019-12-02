Mbalula: Govt will share decision on e-tolls before Christmas

Mbalula joined the Johannesburg Metro Police Department as it launched its festive season safety campaign on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans will know the government's decision on e-tolls before Christmas, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said on Monday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed a task team earlier this year to come up with a solution for the controversial e-tolling system, as the majority of motorists refuse to pay their bills.

The South African National Roads Agency has incurred a loss exceeding R40 billion since 2014.

Mbalula said the matter was still before Cabinet: “Before Christmas, you will know. So, the matter is serving before Cabinet and once Cabinet has finalised its decision we will brief you about it.”