Go

Mbalula: Govt will share decision on e-tolls before Christmas

Mbalula joined the Johannesburg Metro Police Department as it launched its festive season safety campaign on Monday.

FILE: Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula. Picture: Radio 702.
FILE: Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula. Picture: Radio 702.
16 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans will know the government's decision on e-tolls before Christmas, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said on Monday.

Mbalula joined the Johannesburg Metro Police Department, as it launched its festive season safety campaign on Monday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed a task team earlier this year to come up with a solution for the controversial e-tolling system, as the majority of motorists refuse to pay their bills.

The South African National Roads Agency has incurred a loss exceeding R40 billion since 2014.

Mbalula said the matter was still before Cabinet: “Before Christmas, you will know. So, the matter is serving before Cabinet and once Cabinet has finalised its decision we will brief you about it.”

