Mauritius installs ex-culture minister as president
His predecessor Ameenah Gurib-Fakim resigned in March 2018 after being embroiled in a scandal over her use of a credit card to buy luxury personal items. She denied wrongdoing.
PORT LOUIS - Lawmakers in Mauritius on Monday picked former arts and culture minister Pritivirajsing Roopun as president of the island nation, a largely ceremonial post.
His predecessor Ameenah Gurib-Fakim resigned in March 2018 after being embroiled in a scandal over her use of a credit card to buy luxury personal items. She denied wrongdoing.
In Mauritius, the prime minister is head of the government and holds most political power while the president is head of state but has no executive role and is considered the guardian of the constitution.
Roopun (61) is a lawyer who was first elected to the National Assembly in 2000 and has been minister of regional administration, social integration, and arts and culture.
In November, Mauritius held elections which saw incumbent Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth win a new five-year term.
Since attaining independence from Britain in 1968, Mauritius has become one of the most stable democracies in Africa.
It developed from a poor, agriculture-based economy into a prosperous economy striving to reach high-income status by 2025.
Driven by tourism -- the islands boast pristine beaches and coral reefs -- a textile industry and booming financial sector, the economy expanded at close to 4% in 2018.
But it is not without its troubles.
Youth unemployment and inequality are growing problems, with joblessness at a stubborn 22% for young Mauritians. The gap between rich and poor is also seen to be rising.
Popular in World
-
Explainer: How does impeachment of a US president work?
-
22 years old and on the brink of death from vaping
-
Trump's comments on SA misunderstood, says US Ambassador Lana Marks
-
On Hong Kong streets, protesters say 'thank you' to Donald Trump
-
Terror checks intensify as London attack enters election fray
-
Putin, Xi launch 'historic' Russia-China gas pipeline
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.