Management at malls urged to increase security this festive season

In just over three weeks in Cape Town, six suspected robbers were wounded after shootouts with police during three separate incidents.

CAPE TOWN - Management at malls around the country have been urged to increase security this festive season after a number of robberies.

Several robberies have occurred at Cape Town malls in recent weeks, with criminals descending on centres in Constantia, Mitchells Plain, Parow, Table View and Grassy Park over the past month.

On Saturday, armed robbers threatened staff at gunpoint at a mall in Pelican Park before fleeing with cash and cellphones.

The Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry's Sid Peimer said these crimes impacted everyone.

"Retailers have to pay substantial rent for the advantages that malls provide but we expect that the additional security measures needed for the festive season now add to this expense."

Peimer said as a result, prices go up.

He said management at all malls needed to cognizant of possible robberies.

"It is a sad indictment on our society where places we used to frequent for safety have become targets for criminals."

In Gauteng, a suspect was shot dead at the Bedford Centre just over a week ago.

Gauteng malls including Sandton City and Eastgate have already increased visible security with other malls urged to do the same.