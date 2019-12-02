Magistrate shot dead at Mitchells Plain filling station

Magistrate Vernon Jantjies was gunned down at a filling station in Lentegeur, Cape Town.

CAPE TOWN - A magistrate was shot and killed in Mitchells Plain on Sunday night.

The local community policing forum’s Byron de Villiers said: “It certainly looks like they targeted him and no suspects have been identified yet.”

No arrests have been made.