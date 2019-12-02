Land rights for women, corruption under spotlight
Corruption Watch has accused government of failing to decisively deal with corruption in the land sector, thus exacerbating inequality originating from the colonial era.
DURBAN - Civil society organisation Corruption Watch said the country failed to ensure land rights for women and called on government to urgently address corruption to resolve this.
The organisation said it had received over 700 reports of land corruption allegations since 2012 which detail bribery claims between government officials, as well as private individuals for self-enrichment.
Corruption Watch researcher Melusi Ncala said graft and abuse of power by officials managing the country’s land affairs is rife with most cases emanating from Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and North West.
Ncala said this was a threat to the country’s most marginalised citizens and called on government to step up.
“I think we have underestimated the role that corruption has played in the land sector. It goes deep and it’s quite serious.”
Ncala added patriarchal tendencies in land allocations also needed to be dealt with so that more women could own land, especially in rural areas.
“Government needs to understand that when we talk about land, we’re talking about corruption.”
