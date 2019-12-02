Khayelitsha athlete aims for 2022 Commonwealth Games, 2024 Olympics

The Khayelitsha-based runner is among four athletes announced by Under Armour for their squad of UA Elite Runners to join their athlete family for 2020 season.

CAPE TOWN - Under Armour athlete Sibusiso Madikizela believes the basic support athletes from Kenya and East African countries are receiving is what makes them successful.

Thalia Charalambous, Nobukhosi Tshuma, Luthando Hejana and Makikizela are the four fast-paced podium-finishers that were selected from over 200 applications received from the quality track, trail and tar runners across the country.

"I'm excited, feel great, honoured and incredible inspired that out of 200 people the brand saw something in me. I think I am just simply myself and the abilities to be able to network including communicating with others," said Makikizela.

"In 2020 I feel it's going to be a great year and already working towards that I want to make my team happy - also I want to achieve the goals I have. I want to run sub 29 minutes for 10km, sub 45 minutes for 15km, sub 63 minutes for the half-marathon and sub 2:15 for the marathon.

"My biggest challenges are mostly not having enough support in terms of finance and it makes my planning suffers because you end up racing a lot unnecessary in other to make money. It affects your racing goals and towards your racing on major races."

Each one of the athletes has their own hurdles to overcome, each one with enough tenacity and grit to overcome and Madikizela says he does a have goals that he set up to achieve as a runner.

"Running apparel is very important, and I am grateful to have Under Armour family on my corner to support me in this regard. When you look good and feel good its easier to breakthrough workouts and looking after yourself," he said.

"I want to take part in the 2022 Commonwealth Games and 2024 Olympics and also in major marathons in future. I train twice a day until Thursday, but I do rest on a Friday, Saturday and Sunday."

The fast pacer says he started a strict diet the day he started running.

Gareth Kemp MD of Apollo Brands added: “Under Armour is a newcomer to the run space but our product offering are fast-tracking the brand as a serious contender for athletes and consumers alike. We are excited to partner with likes of Thalia, Nobukhosi, Luthando and Sibusiso who represent the spirit and determination of the brand, and look forward to a great partnership in sport.”