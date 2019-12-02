Ipid joins investigation into murders of EC farmer, sangoma

Anele Hoyana was killed on Geluksdal farm in Gonubie on Saturday.

CAPE TOWN - East London police are still unclear on what sparked a fatal argument that left a Sangoma dead, allegedly at the hands of a farmer.

Anele Hoyana was killed on Geluksdal farm in Gonubie on Saturday.

A video has been circulated on social media that shows local farmer Fritz Joubert can be seen insulting Hoyana.

Joubert also died later in an altercation with police.

It's understood Joubert was being trained as a sangoma under the tutelage of 40-year-old Hoyana.

Police believe Joubert and Hoyana got into an argument that got physical.

The police were called and by the time they arrived Hoyana was dead, and Joubert was holding two babies hostage.

Police moved in and there was a scuffle.

Eastern Cape Police spokesperson Thembinkosi Kinana said because police were involved, the watchdog group Ipid will also investigate the death.

The two babies, aged two weeks and two months old, were rescued and unharmed.