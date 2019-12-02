Hawks believe more arrests imminent in NCRM ‘terror’ case
At the weekend, three members of the National Christian Resistance Movement (NCRM) were arrested in Klipriver in Johannesburg.
JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks said on Sunday they believed there could be more than 100 members of a terror group that had been plotting to destroy targets around the country.
At the weekend, three members of the National Christian Resistance Movement (NCRM) were arrested in Klipriver in Johannesburg. The group’s apparent leader Harry Knoesen appeared in court in Mpumalanga last Friday.
The Hawks said they were working on this case for about two years and kept Knoesen under surveillance.
“We know they are in their hundreds if not their thousands. It is a matter that is of very serious concern in the country, hence it has taken some time for us to be able to come to this stage. We will continue to monitor others,” said Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi.
“A lot still has to be done based on what we have confiscated on Friday. We are still moving ahead with Crime Intelligence to arrest those that we believe are dangerous in this country,” Mulaudzi added.
Mulaudzi said the group was looking at seizing army bases and police stations, and the Hawks were looking at other suspects. Various firearms and documents were seized during the raid in Klipriver on Friday night.
All four suspects arrested are expected to appear in court in Middleburg on Monday.
