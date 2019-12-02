Govt departments must explain state of shelters for women

Earlier this year the CGE released a report following an investigation which found a number of discrepancies including a lack of infrastructure and security at the shelters.

JOHANNESBURG - The Commission for Gender Equality has called for several government departments to account for the state of women's shelters in South Africa.

Earlier this year the commission released a report following an investigation which found a number of discrepancies including a lack of infrastructure and security at the shelters.

The commission said the probe exposed deep-rooted systemic challenges that needed to be urgently addressed by institutions that offer services to survivors of violence in the country.

Several government departments have been summoned to appear before the weeklong hearings which kicked off in Johannesburg on Monday.

The commission’s Javu Baloyi said: “There are also issues of maladministration and corruption that is taking place. The money is not being used properly.”