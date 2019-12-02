Girl (5) falls to her death in Durban

Tshwane man who tried to intervene in fight shot, killed at mall
Paramedics said the incident took place in the Clairwood area on Monday afternoon.
DURBAN - A five-year-old girl has died after falling from the fourth floor of a building in Durban.
Details are still sketchy, but Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said a police investigation was under way.
“A little girl fell out of the fourth floor. Unfortunately, she sustained massive injuries and was declared dead on the scene.”
