Girl (5) falls to her death in Durban

Paramedics said the incident took place in the Clairwood area on Monday afternoon.

DURBAN - A five-year-old girl has died after falling from the fourth floor of a building in Durban.

Details are still sketchy, but Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said a police investigation was under way.

“A little girl fell out of the fourth floor. Unfortunately, she sustained massive injuries and was declared dead on the scene.”