Fire involving five trucks on the N3 extinguished

JOHANNESBURG – A fire involving five trucks on Van Reenen’s Pass on the N3 has on Monday morning been extinguished.

“A dual fuel tanker with trailer, carrying both petrol and diesel, caught fire due to a mechanical failure on the N3 Toll Route while parked in a lay-by near the Pyramid Motel last night. Fuel leaked from the burning trailer across the road and also caught alight, setting another four trucks stacked at the scene on fire,” N3 Toll Concession said in a statement.

The statement added: “Fire- and emergency services worked throughout the night to bring the fire under control. It has now been extinguished, but mop-up and recovery operations are expected to continue for most of the day.”

Northbound lanes remained closed with contraflow traffic in the southbound lanes (left lane accommodating traffic towards KwaZulu-Natal and right lane being used for traffic towards Gauteng).

An extensive backlog of southbound traffic was also being experienced at Tugela Toll Plaza near Ladysmith. Road users were warned to either delay their trips or to avoid the area if at all possible.

N3 Toll Concession also appealed to road users to give their full cooperation to the Traffic Inspectorate and emergency services while the situation was being brought under control.