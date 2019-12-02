Mbalula, JMPD to launch festive season safety campaign
More than 1,600 people died on the country’s roads during last year’s December holidays.
JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula will on Monday morning launch the festive season safety campaign in Joburg.
Mbalula will join Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) chief David Tembe during a roadblock on the M2 Crown Interchange.
JMPD spokesperson chief superintendent Wayne Minnaar said: “The focus of the campaign will be to address unroadworthy vehicles, drunk and driving, and bad driving behaviour through effective law enforcement and visible policing to encourage motorists to obey road rules, and in this way, reduce road fatalities this festive season.”
