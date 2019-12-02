EC farmer shot dead by police after fatal attack on sangoma
In a video that's been widely shared on social media, Fritz Joubert can be seen insulting Anele Hoyana who had been training Joubert to be a sangoma.
JOHANNESBURG - Police are trying to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the murder of an Eastern Cape Sangoma, who was killed by a farmer in Brakfontein.
Hoyana is seen holding a toddler in his arms and was forced to kneel on the floor. Joubert holds a knobkierie, calling Hoyana the devil.
It’s understood a police officer shot and killed Joubert.
The police's Thembinkosi Kenana said: “The police were then called to intervene in the situation and, on their arrival, there was apparently some resistance on the part of the man. During the struggle, there was also a shooting that actually happened, which resulted in the farmer being killed.”
