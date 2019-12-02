Dudu Myeni sues Outa for R8m ‘for damaging her reputation’
Outa and Myeni are involved in a bitter battle in the Pretoria High Court.
JOHANNESBURG - Former South African Airways board chairperson Dudu Myeni has filed court papers suing the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) for R8 million, claiming it has damaged her reputation.
Outa and Myeni are involved in a bitter battle in the Pretoria High Court.
Outa wants the court to declare Myeni a delinquent director due to the airline’s dire financial situation.
Myeni said the organisation defamed her after it tweeted in October that she was responsible for massive corruption during her tenure at the troubled airline.
Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage said: “Ruined her reputation? Her reputation was ruined and trashed when she was the chair (at SAA) through her own doing.”
BLUE MONDAY
On Monday, the judge in Myeni and Outa's case said her lawyers failed to explain why she should be given the opportunity to amend her initial plea.
Myeni wanted all SAA board members who worked with her to bear joint responsibility for what happened at the airline.
Judge Ronel Tolmay has rejected Myeni's application to change her plea in the High Court in Pretoria.
Tolmay said errors in Myeni’s arguments should be fully explained.
Her lawyer Ncebayethu Buthelezi had argued that her previous lawyer did not do his work properly, but Tolmay disagreed.
Myeni was taken to court by the Outa, saying that during her tenure at SAA, the airline lost billions of rand as a result of her poor management style.
The main hearing is due to begin next month.
Timeline
More in Business
-
Mbalula: Govt will share decision on e-tolls before Christmas
-
Mass English lawsuit over VW 'dieselgate' reaches court
-
Rand hits 5-week peak as US manufacturing slip aids EM's
-
Land rights for women, corruption under spotlight
-
Myeni's lawyers 'failed to explain' why SAA directors should be added to case
-
SA data prices must be reduced - Competition Commission
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.