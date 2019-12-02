Dudu Myeni sues Outa for R8m ‘for damaging her reputation’

Outa and Myeni are involved in a bitter battle in the Pretoria High Court.

JOHANNESBURG - Former South African Airways board chairperson Dudu Myeni has filed court papers suing the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) for R8 million, claiming it has damaged her reputation.

Outa and Myeni are involved in a bitter battle in the Pretoria High Court.

Outa wants the court to declare Myeni a delinquent director due to the airline’s dire financial situation.

Myeni said the organisation defamed her after it tweeted in October that she was responsible for massive corruption during her tenure at the troubled airline.

Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage said: “Ruined her reputation? Her reputation was ruined and trashed when she was the chair (at SAA) through her own doing.”

BLUE MONDAY

On Monday, the judge in Myeni and Outa's case said her lawyers failed to explain why she should be given the opportunity to amend her initial plea.

Myeni wanted all SAA board members who worked with her to bear joint responsibility for what happened at the airline.

Judge Ronel Tolmay has rejected Myeni's application to change her plea in the High Court in Pretoria.

Tolmay said errors in Myeni’s arguments should be fully explained.

Her lawyer Ncebayethu Buthelezi had argued that her previous lawyer did not do his work properly, but Tolmay disagreed.

Myeni was taken to court by the Outa, saying that during her tenure at SAA, the airline lost billions of rand as a result of her poor management style.

The main hearing is due to begin next month.