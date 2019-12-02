Defence Minister 'has no confidence' in SANDF to conduct sex abuse investigation
She’s set up an external task team to probe the matter. The task team will be looking into cases from 2014.
JOHANNESBURG - Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said she had no confidence that the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) will investigate itself on allegations of sexual exploitation and abuse.
She’s set up an external task team to probe the matter. The task team will be looking into cases from 2014.
The minister said the behaviour of South African troops deployed in other countries had raised red flags.
A report leaked to the media shows that only 13 of more than 40 cases of sexual exploitation and abuse reported in SANDF were completed.
Mapisa-Nqakula has appointed a task team from outside the army to investigate.
“The SANDF must open itself up to scrutiny to self-correct. I have confidence in the structures of the SANDF but with this issue, my confidence is very limited especially with the report that you have acquired legally.”
The minister said sexual abuse allegations from countries such as the Democratic Republic of Congo, where South African troops are deployed, raised concerns about abuses at home.
“This problem is just as prevalent in the country.”
The task team is headed by former gender commission chair Thoko Mpumlwana and it consists of former army generals, lawyers and doctors.
“They will analyse the sentences and check guilty findings, to see if they fit the crimes or to determine if the sentences are in line with civilian courts.”
Popular in Local
-
Case against Precious Ramabulana's alleged killer postponed to January
-
Bishops College probe: No grounds to lay charges against teacher, says lawyer
-
Crusaders terror plot accused remanded in custody until 2020
-
Court rules against Myeni bid to add other SAA directors to delinquency case
-
State capture to blame for state of SOEs: Parly's public enterprises committee
-
Probe finds 5 pupils were victims in Bishops Diocesan College ‘sex scandal’
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.