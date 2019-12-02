Crusaders terror plot accused remanded in custody until 2020
The Hawks arrested the leader and members of The National Christian Resistance Movement (NCRM) also known as the crusaders on Friday.
PRETORIA - Four suspected white nationalists believed to have been plotting a terrorist attack against black people appeared in the Middelburg Magistrates Court on Monday.
The Hawks arrested the leader and members of the National Christian Resistance Movement (NCRM), also known as the Crusaders, on Friday.
The accused have been remanded in custody until their next court date in January.
Crusaders leader Harry Knoesen, together with brothers Eric and Errol Abrams, as well as Riana Heymans, made a brief appearance in court, where the magistrate was told that they would not be applying for bail at this stage.
Heymans broke down in the dock and was inconsolable during proceedings as Knoesen tried to comfort her.
The four face terror-related charges after the Hawks reportedly seized explosives, detonation devices, firearms and ammunition and information related to shopping centres and national key points.
Knoesen made headlines in April this year when he urged white people to stand together and warned of a pre-emptive strike against the "enemy," which according to him, was black people.
The attorneys for the accused told the court they are waiting for further instruction.
The matter has been postponed until 21 January 2020.
