Court rules against Dudu Myeni adding other SAA directors to delinquency case

PRETORIA - The High Court in Pretoria on Monday ruled that former South African Airways (SAA) board chairperson Dudu Myeni could not amend her plea and have other board members join her in her delinquent case.

Myeni’s legal team brought the applications last week, saying her last lawyer did not advise her correctly.

They argued that she shouldn’t be declared a delinquent director alone since all decisions concerning the embattled airline were taken collectively.

Judge Ronel Tolmay said Myeni had enough time to change her plea and didn't believe that she could have been misled by her previous attorney.

Tolmay ruled that the other SAA directors who served with Myeni could not join her case.

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse, which brought the application for Myeni to be declared a delinquent director, claimed SAA lost over R16 billion under her watch.