Court rules against Dudu Myeni adding other SAA directors to delinquency case
Dudu Myeni’s legal team brought the applications last week, saying her last lawyer did not advise her correctly.
PRETORIA - The High Court in Pretoria on Monday ruled that former South African Airways (SAA) board chairperson Dudu Myeni could not amend her plea and have other board members join her in her delinquent case.
Myeni’s legal team brought the applications last week, saying her last lawyer did not advise her correctly.
They argued that she shouldn’t be declared a delinquent director alone since all decisions concerning the embattled airline were taken collectively.
Judge Ronel Tolmay said Myeni had enough time to change her plea and didn't believe that she could have been misled by her previous attorney.
Tolmay ruled that the other SAA directors who served with Myeni could not join her case.
The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse, which brought the application for Myeni to be declared a delinquent director, claimed SAA lost over R16 billion under her watch.
More in Business
-
Rand flat ahead of GDP figures
-
Air Zimbabwe cancels all flights for Monday
-
SAA to undergo radical restructuring - Gordhan
-
Eskom: Unplanned breakdowns could lead to load shedding
-
Despite SA’s bleak economy, WC economy expected to grow by 0.7%
-
Tongaat Hulett revising oversight practices after corruption findings
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.