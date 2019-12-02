View all in Latest
Confirmed: Motsweding FM station manager Katlego Mokhele fired

It's understood Mokhele had been dismissed following a disciplinary hearing.

FILE: SABC offices in Auckland Park, Johannesburg. Picture: EWN
FILE: SABC offices in Auckland Park, Johannesburg. Picture: EWN
10 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has confirmed Motsweding FM's station manager Katlego Mokhele has been fired amid allegations of fraud and misconduct.

It's understood Mokhele had been dismissed following a disciplinary hearing. He faces a number of allegations which include forging documents and misspending the station's money.

It's also alleged that his girlfriend benefited from SABC’s resources which include a catering tender.

SABC spokesperson Mmoni Seapolelo said: “The SABC can confirm the dismissal of Motsweding FM's station manager Katlego Mokhele following a disciplinary hearing. However, we cannot comment any further on this matter.”

