Confirmed: Motsweding FM station manager Katlego Mokhele fired

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has confirmed Motsweding FM's station manager Katlego Mokhele has been fired amid allegations of fraud and misconduct.

It's understood Mokhele had been dismissed following a disciplinary hearing. He faces a number of allegations which include forging documents and misspending the station's money.

It's also alleged that his girlfriend benefited from SABC’s resources which include a catering tender.

SABC spokesperson Mmoni Seapolelo said: “The SABC can confirm the dismissal of Motsweding FM's station manager Katlego Mokhele following a disciplinary hearing. However, we cannot comment any further on this matter.”