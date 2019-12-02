Botswana defies outcry to execute murderer
In 2017, Mooketsi Kgosibodiba received a death sentence for the 2012 murder of his employer and his appeal was dismissed last year.
GABORONE - Botswana on Monday hanged a 44-year-old man for murdering his boss, prisons services announced, despite mounting criticism from rights groups and the European Union.
Mooketsi Kgosibodiba was hanged at Gaborone Central Prison "in the early morning hours", the prison said, in the first execution since President Mokgweetsi Masisi was elected to office in October.
In 2017, Kgosibodiba received a death sentence for the 2012 murder of his employer and his appeal was dismissed last year.
Two other people were hanged last year in the face of global condemnation, Amnesty International describing Botswana as the "only country in Southern Africa that consistently executes people".
"There is no space for the death penalty in a country like Botswana," said Amnesty International's Deprose Muchena after Masisi's election.
Muchena praised Botswana's "great leadership role" in "denouncing impunity for human rights violations on the African continent" and encouraged the new government to change course on executions.
Masisi's predecessor Ian Khama said last year that the death penalty was one tool to combat a rising murder rate and added that the government had "no plans to either abolish the death penalty or impose a moratorium".
Executions across the world dropped by almost one-third in 2018 to the lowest figure in a decade, said Amnesty.
The death penalty in Botswana has been enforced since independence in 1966.
Amnesty says executions are often undertaken without prior notice - with even family members of the condemned notified only after the execution.
Popular in Africa
-
Air Zimbabwe cancels all flights for Monday
-
‘Victoria Falls Is Not Dry’ – Zimbabwe tour operators send the message out
-
Namibian authorities confiscate passports of Zuma’s former lawyers
-
Zimbabwe facing 'man-made' starvation, UN expert warns
-
Air raids in Libyan capital kill five: ministry
-
Fired Zimbabwe state doctors reject offer to return to work
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.