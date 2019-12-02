Bishops College probe: No grounds to lay charges against teacher, says lawyer

An independent investigation has found Fiona Viotti targeted at least five pupils.

CAPE TOWN - The lawyer representing a former Bishops College teacher accused of sexual misconduct believes there are no grounds to lay charges against her.

She resigned in October amid the scandal. Viotti declined to be questioned as part of the independent probe.

Viotti's lawyer, William Booth, said they did not have a guarantee from the school that whatever would emerge in the interview would be kept confidential.



“She was under medical treatment and counselling at the time.”

Booth added at the time the controversy came to light, Viotti was being treated for her emotional state.

“She was taken up in a clinic and it involved her emotional state, as a result of this whole incident.”

He said he wrote to the school to express his disappointment for not receiving the investigation findings personally.

INVESTIGATION FINDINGS

When the scandal broke, Bishops appointed a senior advocate and an attorney to investigate the claims.

They found the school had no knowledge of Viotti’s actions, but their report reveals the boy who came forward was one of at least five whom the teacher targeted.

In a statement released on Monday morning, Bishops said because the teacher resigned, no disciplinary action could be taken against her. However, the school committed to working with authorities.

The school is one of the nation’s leading boys' schools and one of the most expensive.

Investigators Advocate Francois van Zyl and attorney Graeme Dorrington emphasised their findings were based on information obtained during interviews.

The probe could not determine to who exactly the teacher sent photographs and videos of herself, which were of a sexual nature.

In the statement, Bishops said it was cooperating with authorities.

“The investigators have informed the school of their duty to report to the appropriate authorities. The school is cooperating with the authorities in this regard. The school has also made the parents of the affected boys aware of their rights and responsibilities in this matter.”

The investigators carried out a review of current policies in place at Bishops concerning teacher and pupil interaction and were satisfied that the school does have the necessary policies and procedures in place to address matters of sexual misconduct and that the school has taken all reasonable steps in this regard.

These are the key findings and recommendations of the investigation: