Another motorist targeted in stone-throwing attack on N1 in WC

This comes after two stoning attacks on the highway over the past few days.

CAPE TOWN - Social Development MEC Albert Fritz has raised concern over the safety of motorists on the N1 Highway.

In the latest attack in the early hours of Saturday morning, a woman was driving on the N1 outbound in the vicinity of Century City when she realised there were rocks on the road.

Four men apparently approached her when she slowed down.

A rock went through the driver’s window, injuring the woman. Fortunately, she was able to escape.

Last week, a Paarl teacher died when a brick hit her husband’s car on the N1 near Simonsvlei.

Social Development MEC Albert Fritz said he was arranging an urgent meeting with Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela to identify solutions to safeguard the road.