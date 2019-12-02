Another motorist targeted in stone-throwing attack on N1 in WC

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 37°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
Go

Another motorist targeted in stone-throwing attack on N1 in WC

This comes after two stoning attacks on the highway over the past few days.

FILE: Officials in the Western Cape raised concerns after a motorist was attacked on the N1 High near Century City. Picture: pixabay.com
FILE: Officials in the Western Cape raised concerns after a motorist was attacked on the N1 High near Century City. Picture: pixabay.com
6 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Social Development MEC Albert Fritz has raised concern over the safety of motorists on the N1 Highway.

This comes after two stoning attacks on the highway over the past few days.

In the latest attack in the early hours of Saturday morning, a woman was driving on the N1 outbound in the vicinity of Century City when she realised there were rocks on the road.

Four men apparently approached her when she slowed down.

A rock went through the driver’s window, injuring the woman. Fortunately, she was able to escape.

Last week, a Paarl teacher died when a brick hit her husband’s car on the N1 near Simonsvlei.

Social Development MEC Albert Fritz said he was arranging an urgent meeting with Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela to identify solutions to safeguard the road.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA