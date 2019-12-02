Air Zimbabwe cancels all flights for Monday
The airline blamed the disruptions on what it called operational limitations.
HARARE - Air Zimbabwe has cancelled all its flights scheduled for Monday.
The airline blamed the disruptions on what it called operational limitations beyond its control.
Air Zimbabwe is currently operating just one Boeing 767 for all of its regional and domestic routes.
These include the popular Harare to Johannesburg flight.
In a statement released on Monday, Air Zimbabwe said all flights for Monday have been cancelled.
It said normal service would resume late on Tuesday.
It gave no further details on the reason for this latest disruption.
But it will be a further blow to the airline's image. It's had to suspend flights several times this year as its only operational aircraft had to undergo repairs or maintenance.
More in Business
-
SAA to undergo radical restructuring - Gordhan
-
Eskom: Unplanned breakdowns could lead to load shedding
-
Despite SA’s bleak economy, WC economy expected to grow by 0.7%
-
Tongaat Hulett revising oversight practices after corruption findings
-
Ford not out of the woods yet despite Kuga payments
-
NCC: If consumers accept Ford Kuga offer, it will be final settlement
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.