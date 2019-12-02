Air Zimbabwe cancels all flights for Monday

The airline blamed the disruptions on what it called operational limitations.

HARARE - Air Zimbabwe has cancelled all its flights scheduled for Monday.

The airline blamed the disruptions on what it called operational limitations beyond its control.

Air Zimbabwe is currently operating just one Boeing 767 for all of its regional and domestic routes.

These include the popular Harare to Johannesburg flight.

In a statement released on Monday, Air Zimbabwe said all flights for Monday have been cancelled.

It said normal service would resume late on Tuesday.

It gave no further details on the reason for this latest disruption.

But it will be a further blow to the airline's image. It's had to suspend flights several times this year as its only operational aircraft had to undergo repairs or maintenance.