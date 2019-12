A year in showbiz: Court dramas, box office records & a young billionaire

Here are some of the biggest international showbiz stories of 2019.

LONDON - From the world’s youngest self-made billionaire to celebrities in court, the world of entertainment produced a wide array of headlines this year.

The year began with rap making history at the Grammys as Childish Gambino’s This is America became the first hip-hop track to win the ceremony’s top record and song of the year accolade. At the Oscars, Green Book took best film while Briton Olivia Colman beat presumed favorite Glenn Close for the best actress honour.

The case surrounding Empire actor Jussie Smollett, who is gay and black, lit up social media after he told Chicago police two men had attacked him by throwing a noose around his neck, pouring bleach on him and shouting abuse. Smollett was later charged with making up the attack and taken off the Empire TV show, although prosecutors dropped the criminal case against him.

FILE: Jussie Smollett leaves Cook County jail after posting bond on 21 February 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. Picture: AFP

Criminal cases during the #MeToo era saw Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein’s trial, in which he is accused of rape and predatory sexual assault, set for January 2020. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges. Actor Cuba Gooding Jr pleaded not guilty to charges of groping three women.

FILE: Harvey Weinstein is escorted in handcuffs into the State Supreme Court after on Monday for arraignment on charges alleging he committed a sex crime against a third woman on 9 July 2018 in New York City. Picture: AFP

Singer R. Kelly was arrested and charged with recruiting underage girls and women to have sex with him. He has denied abuse accusations for decades.

FILE: R&B singer R Kelly leaves the Cook County jail after posting $100,000 bond on 25 February 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. Picture: AFP

Prosecutors dropped a sex assault case against Oscar winner Kevin Spacey after the alleged victim refused to testify.

FILE: Kevin Spacey at the season 4 premiere screening of 'House of Cards' in Washington in February 2016. Picture: AFP

Documentary Leaving Neverland, in which two men said they had been abused as children by Michael Jackson, renewed scrutiny of the late singer’s legacy. Jackson’s estate called it a “rehash of dated and discredited allegations”.

The US college admissions cheating scandal saw actress Felicity Huffman briefly go to prison. Rapper A$AP Rocky got a suspended sentence following a brawl in Sweden.

FILE: Actress Felicity Huffman is seen inside the Edward R. Roybal Federal Building and US Courthouse in Los Angeles, on 12 March 2019. Picture: AFP

The Rolling Stones temporarily postponed their North American tour after singer Mick Jagger underwent heart surgery. The Spice Girls reunited for a tour, though without fifth member Victoria Beckham.

Reality star Kim Kardashian revealed she is studying to become a lawyer and her half-sister Kylie Jenner became the youngest self-made billionaire thanks to her makeup business.

Dwayne Johnson was named the world’s highest-paid actor in an annual Forbes list while married couple Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra took People magazine’s best dressed accolade. People named singer John Legend “sexiest man alive”.

Newlyweds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Picture: @Priyankachopra/Twitter

The ending of medieval drama Game of Thrones divided fans, some petitioning for a re-write.

'Game of Thrones' cast members. Picture: @sophiet/instagram.com

Superhero film Avengers: Endgame broke Avatar‘s 10-year record as the biggest box-office movie of all time. Comic book standalone Joker became the first R-rated Hollywood production to take more than $1 billion in ticket sales worldwide.

Actress Sophie Turner and singer Joe Jonas tied the knot and Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence married art gallery director Cooke Maroney. Chart topper Justin Bieber and model Hailey Baldwin married a second time while singer Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom got engaged. Actor Liam Hemsworth and singer Miley Cyrus separated after seven months of marriage.

FILE: Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth during their wedding ceremony. Picture: @MileyCyrus/Twitter

Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan welcomed son Archie while Kardashian and her rapper husband Kanye West announced the arrival, via surrogate, of their fourth child, Psalm.

FILE: Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor at his christening. Picture: @PHarryMeghan/Twitter._

The world said goodbye to several big names including fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, actors Doris Day, Peter Fonda, Albert Finney, Carol Channing and Luke Perry, composer Andre Previn, Prodigy frontman Keith Flint and Nobel Prize-winning author Toni Morrison.

FILE: US author Toni Morrison in September 2012. Picture: AFP