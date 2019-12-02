Tshwane man who tried to intervene in fight shot, killed at mall
JOHANNESBURG - One person has been shot and killed at the Menlyn Maine Mall in Tshwane.
It's understood there was an altercation between two men on Monday afternoon in the parking lot.
The victim was shot while trying to resolve the fight.
Police spokesperson Mathapelo Peters said: “The suspect retreated to his vehicle and returned with a firearm, firing more than one shot at the deceased, as he was attempting to defuse the situation. The man was declared dead on the scene. Police seized the firearm used by the suspect for further investigation. While the motive is yet to be determined, the arrested suspect will appear in the Pretoria Magistrates Court in due course on a charge of murder.”
