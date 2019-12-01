World Aids Day: Hopes that new drug will lower viral load
South Africa boasts the world's best treatment programme which has been given a boost through a new three-in-one pill which is being rolled out.
JOHANNESBURG - As the globe marks World Aids Day, there are hopes that a new drug to treat the disease will lower udders viral load and effectively lead to few infections.
The United Nations is sticking to its target of ending the spread of the pandemic by 2030 through scaling up prevention and treatment.
Globally, 62% of the people living with the diseases are receiving treatment.
South Africa boasts the world's best treatment programme which has been given a boost through a new three-in-one pill which is being rolled out.
NGO Right to Care's Leon Levin says the new medication TLD is more effective.
“We don’t seem to tick all the boxes. From a government’s point of view, it’s much cheaper.”
Meanwhile, people have taken to social media platform Twitter, to commemorate the day:
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
December 1 is celebrated as World AIDS Day every year, it gives people the opportunity to join the fight against HIV.— ᴋᴇɴɴᴇᴅʏ ᴍᴜsʏᴏᴋᴀ 🇰🇪 (@Musyoka__) December 1, 2019
It is bad enough that people are dying of AIDS, but no one should die of ignorance.#WorldAIDSDay pic.twitter.com/S6WYuzz8Od
A record 38 million people live with HIV- but resources for the response declined by $1 billion last year.— António Guterres (@antonioguterres) December 1, 2019
On #WorldAIDSDay let’s reaffirm our commitment to ending this epidemic by 2030 - scaling up access to health services, fighting stigma & ensuring people enjoy their rights. pic.twitter.com/V3IkRBHDmb
Today is #WorldAIDSDay— UNAIDS (@UNAIDS) November 30, 2019
We stand in solidarity with all people living with or affected by HIV, and we remember our friends and family who have died from AIDS-related illnesses.
Read the full statement from our Executive Director @Winnie_Byanyima 👉🏾 https://t.co/CBmjcz9ZQK pic.twitter.com/EBg89grjob
It's #WorldAIDSDay.— World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) November 30, 2019
There were approximately 37.9 million people living with #HIV at the end of 2018.
🔹79% had been diagnosed
🔹62% were receiving treatment
🔹53% had achieved suppression of the HIV virus to the point at which they were at low risk of infecting others. pic.twitter.com/L6Zlv31Gnk
The world has made incredible strides toward ending the AIDS epidemic over the last twenty years, and I’m optimistic that more progress is on the way. Explore the data: https://t.co/uQ05HXrrPL #WorldAIDSDay— Bill Gates (@BillGates) December 1, 2019
#WorldAIDSDay— Ismalia_OT🦄💐🥂♥️ (@dancingheartz) December 1, 2019
Know your status!!!
#WorldAIDSDay celebrated by my classmates 😎😎😎 pic.twitter.com/lkdharW2Bu— Hitler (@Hitler94948194) December 1, 2019
