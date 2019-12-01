View all in Latest
World Aids Day: Hopes that new drug will lower viral load

South Africa boasts the world's best treatment programme which has been given a boost through a new three-in-one pill which is being rolled out.

Health workers observing World AIDS Day, posing behind candles commemorating. Picture: AFP.
Health workers observing World AIDS Day, posing behind candles commemorating. Picture: AFP.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - As the globe marks World Aids Day, there are hopes that a new drug to treat the disease will lower udders viral load and effectively lead to few infections.

The United Nations is sticking to its target of ending the spread of the pandemic by 2030 through scaling up prevention and treatment.

Globally, 62% of the people living with the diseases are receiving treatment.

South Africa boasts the world's best treatment programme which has been given a boost through a new three-in-one pill which is being rolled out.

NGO Right to Care's Leon Levin says the new medication TLD is more effective.

“We don’t seem to tick all the boxes. From a government’s point of view, it’s much cheaper.”

Meanwhile, people have taken to social media platform Twitter, to commemorate the day:

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)

