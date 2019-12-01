World Aids Day: Calls for more work to be done
According to recent report by the United Nations (UN), more than 7 million people in South Africa are living with the virus.
JOHANNESBURG – As the globe marks World Aids Day, there are calls to celebrate strides made in ending the epidemic while recognising that more work still needs to be done.
This year’s theme is 'Ending The HIV/Aids Epidemic: Community By Community'.
The UN's general assembly is calling on countries across the world to ensure that at least 90% of people living with Aids receive comprehensive prevention services by next year.
World Aids Day was launched 31 years ago today, the first ever global health day.
The day - which takes place on 1 December every year - reflects on efforts aimed at fighting HIV/Aids and showing support for people living with the disease.
It's also a day where the world remembers those who died from HIV/aids-related illnesses.
Mzansi remembers activists such as Nkosi Johnson who died at the age of 12 and made a powerful impact on public perceptions on the pandemic and its effects.
A series of events are expected to take place across the globe today.
