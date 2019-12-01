View all in Latest
What caused the fire at Rivonia Village in JHB?

At least eight people were injured in yesterday's blaze and some are in a critical condition.

Fire at Rivonia Village. Picture: Twitter.
Fire at Rivonia Village. Picture: Twitter.
29 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Authorities are still piecing together the events leading to a fire that broke out at Rivonia Village shopping complex in Rivonia.

At least eight people were injured in yesterday's blaze and some are in a critical condition.

Nine shops were gutted.

It’s understood a gas cylinder explosion may have sparked the fire but authorities are still investigating.

EMS spokesperson Nana Radebe said, “We’ve also received reports that it started at a restaurant and most of the patients we removed had burns that indicate it started there.”

