What caused the fire at Rivonia Village in JHB?
At least eight people were injured in yesterday's blaze and some are in a critical condition.
JOHANNESBURG - Authorities are still piecing together the events leading to a fire that broke out at Rivonia Village shopping complex in Rivonia.
Please avoid Rivonia Boulevard, Rivonia Village and Rivonia Road. Istanbul restaurant exploded. Fire Burning rapidly. Possible fatalities, many injured.People in the area,please stay safe. #IstanbulRestaurantFire pic.twitter.com/5m2x2Gmvro— Kitty (@kitzluvs) November 30, 2019
Nine shops were gutted.
It’s understood a gas cylinder explosion may have sparked the fire but authorities are still investigating.
EMS spokesperson Nana Radebe said, “We’ve also received reports that it started at a restaurant and most of the patients we removed had burns that indicate it started there.”
