WC to spend over half a billion to deploy 1,000 officers to improve safety

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 37°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
Go

WC to spend over half a billion to deploy 1,000 officers to improve safety

The next three years will see the provincial government’s total budget rise to about R231.9 billion.

FILE: Law enforcement officials at the City of Cape Town Metro Police Training Academy. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
FILE: Law enforcement officials at the City of Cape Town Metro Police Training Academy. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government will spend billions in efforts to make the province safer.

Finance MEC David Maynier said in his Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement that safety was the province’s biggest challenge.

Over the next three years, a little over R500 million will be spent on deploying new law enforcement officers across the province.

The provincial government is expected to spend approximately R72.8 billion during the 2020/21 financial year.

The next three years will see the provincial government’s total budget rise to about R231.9 billion.

Of that, R1.3 billion will be spent to train and deploy 1,000 law enforcement officers.

Finance MEC David Maynier said investment in safety would benefit all.

The provincial Treasury will allocate R130 million in the adjustments budget for 2019/20; and a further R417 million in 2020/21.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA