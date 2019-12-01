WC to spend over half a billion to deploy 1,000 officers to improve safety

The next three years will see the provincial government’s total budget rise to about R231.9 billion.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government will spend billions in efforts to make the province safer.

Finance MEC David Maynier said in his Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement that safety was the province’s biggest challenge.

Over the next three years, a little over R500 million will be spent on deploying new law enforcement officers across the province.

The provincial government is expected to spend approximately R72.8 billion during the 2020/21 financial year.

Of that, R1.3 billion will be spent to train and deploy 1,000 law enforcement officers.

Finance MEC David Maynier said investment in safety would benefit all.

The provincial Treasury will allocate R130 million in the adjustments budget for 2019/20; and a further R417 million in 2020/21.