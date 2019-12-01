Tshwane with no mayor as no one knows who the acting mayor is

Augustine Makgata was appointed city manager by a council vote on Thursday and the African National Congress said the Municipal Act makes him acting mayor.

JOHANNESBURG - There is still confusion as to who is the acting mayor of Tshwane.

The new Tshwane acting city manager said he would take charge as of Sunday.

Augustine Makgata was appointed as acting city manager by a council vote on Thursday and the African National Congress (ANC) said the Municipal Act makes him acting mayor.

But Abel Tau who was appointed acting mayor by the Democratic Alliance (DA) when Stevens Mokgalapa went on special leave said he was the acting mayor.



Who is the acting mayor of Tshwane?

The DA released a statement saying it had put Mokgalapa on special leave following the recording scandal and that Tau was now acting mayor.

But the ANC regional chair, Kgosi Maepa, said following the council's decision to appoint Makgata as acting city manager, he is the acting mayor.

“The DA doesn’t understand the process; the process is that the mayor can only be placed on leave by council because it gave him executive authority if council reject and decline the leave, he is absent without leave and therefore the person acting can’t act because there is no leave approved. So, Mr Tau can’t claim to act because council did not appoint Mr Tau.”

On Thursday council rejected Mokgalapa’s leave so the ANC said he was absent without leave but Tau said the chief whip rectified that.

“He was not appointed as acting executive mayor, he was appointed as an acting city manager. That is the office he is going to occupy, and I have been delegated by the executive mayor of Tshwane to be an acting executive mayor.”

If the vote on the acting city manager is anything to go by, then the DA has lost its grip on Tshwane council but it remained to be seen if the DA or the ANC’s understanding of who is mayor will prevail.