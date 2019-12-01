Tshwane acting city manager may face jail after city failed to comply with court
The Labour Court ruled on Friday that the city was in contempt of court for not obeying an order to reinstate a fired employee.
JOHANNESBURG - Outgoing Tshwane acting city manager Moeketsi Ntsimane faces three months in prison if the city doesn't comply with a court order by the end of this week.
The Labour Court ruled on Friday that the city was in contempt of court for not obeying an order to reinstate a suspended employee.
Acting Mayor Abel Tau said the matter first went to court before Ntsimane was appointed to the position.
But he might be jailed in his personal capacity because the ruling came in the last three months that he was in office.
The city’s Abel Tau said: “The city has been found by the High Court to not have obliged with the order of the court in relation to an employee of the city. We have been ordered that they may return to work based on the statutory requirements. Subsequent to that, there is an order that if she is not allowed to get back to work, then the accounting officer faces two to three months imprisonment.”
Nontobeko Memela was suspended from her position as group head human settlements a year ago on allegations of financial misconduct.
In June, the Labour Court ruled that she should be reinstated but the city refused to comply with the order during the tenure of former city manager Moeketsi Mosola until he was fired three months ago.
Memela filed a contempt of court request against acting Ntsimane and the court found Ntsimane guilty, sentenced him to a suspended three months which will become effective if Memela is not reinstated.
The court has slammed the city for abusing taxpayers’ money as Memela will have to be paid for a whole year of suspension.
The court also considering slapping Ntsimane with costs in his personal capacity to avoid using more of taxpayer's money.
