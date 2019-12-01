Sir Elton John wore a diaper during show

Elton John had to wear a diaper onstage under his outfit during the show in 2017, as he'd recently undergone an operation for prostate cancer.

The 72-year-old star had to wear a diaper onstage under his outfit during the show in 2017, as he'd recently undergone an operation for prostate cancer.

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Elton joked: "If only [the audience] knew at that moment I was p***ing myself."

Elton recently opened up about his health issues in 2017, revealing he had to "learn to walk again" after falling ill.

The iconic singer suffered a major infection after undergoing prostate cancer surgery and admitted it left him "24 hours from snuffing it" and feeling "lucky" to have survived.

He said: "I literally had to learn to walk again. I was extremely sick.

"I said: 'Don't let me die, I want to see my children grow up.'

"Luckily I survived it. Now I am fine."

The Crocodile Rock singer also joked he is "like the Bionic Woman" as there are "very few bits" of him left following various operations over the years.

He said: "There are very few bits of me left!

"There is no hair, a pacemaker, there is no tonsils, there is no prostate, there is no appendix. I have had kidney stones. I am like the Bionic Woman. I am like Lyndsay Wagner or Steve Austin. Whichever one you want to call it."

On the other hand, the chart-topping star admitted he is "very happy" with his hairpiece, after admitting some of his earlier toupees looked as though he was wearing a "dead mole" on his head.

He said: "I pray to it every night. I'm very happy with it now.

"I am very happy with it on. I do not like being bald."