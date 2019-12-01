Sir Elton John wore a diaper during show
Elton John had to wear a diaper onstage under his outfit during the show in 2017, as he'd recently undergone an operation for prostate cancer.
Legendary star Sir Elton John has confessed he once wore a diaper during a Las Vegas show.
The 72-year-old star had to wear a diaper onstage under his outfit during the show in 2017, as he'd recently undergone an operation for prostate cancer.
During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Elton joked: "If only [the audience] knew at that moment I was p***ing myself."
Elton recently opened up about his health issues in 2017, revealing he had to "learn to walk again" after falling ill.
The iconic singer suffered a major infection after undergoing prostate cancer surgery and admitted it left him "24 hours from snuffing it" and feeling "lucky" to have survived.
He said: "I literally had to learn to walk again. I was extremely sick.
"I said: 'Don't let me die, I want to see my children grow up.'
"Luckily I survived it. Now I am fine."
The Crocodile Rock singer also joked he is "like the Bionic Woman" as there are "very few bits" of him left following various operations over the years.
He said: "There are very few bits of me left!
"There is no hair, a pacemaker, there is no tonsils, there is no prostate, there is no appendix. I have had kidney stones. I am like the Bionic Woman. I am like Lyndsay Wagner or Steve Austin. Whichever one you want to call it."
On the other hand, the chart-topping star admitted he is "very happy" with his hairpiece, after admitting some of his earlier toupees looked as though he was wearing a "dead mole" on his head.
He said: "I pray to it every night. I'm very happy with it now.
"I am very happy with it on. I do not like being bald."
More in Lifestyle
-
Lotto results: Saturday, 1 December 2019
-
Khloe Kardashian says she's trying to stay away from her phone
-
Hailey Bieber denies 'funny' pregnancy speculation
-
Brazil's president accuses Leo DiCaprio of financing Amazon fires
-
Powerball results: Friday, 29 November 2019
-
GALLERY: Black Friday frenzy in Diepsloot
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.