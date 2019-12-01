Precious Ramabulana’s murder accused had pending rape case: Ramaphosa

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 37°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
Go

Precious Ramabulana’s murder accused had pending rape case: Ramaphosa

The 21-year-old Capricorn TVET College student was found dead in her room a week ago after being stabbed 52 times.

President Cyril Ramaphosa at Precious Ramabulana's home outside Makhado on Sunday, 1 December 2019. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
President Cyril Ramaphosa at Precious Ramabulana's home outside Makhado on Sunday, 1 December 2019. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
12 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday said Precious Ramabulana’s alleged killer had a pending rape case against him when he attacked her.

The 21-year-old Capricorn TVET College student was found dead in her room a week ago after being stabbed 52 times.

A man has been arrested and will appear in court on Monday.

Ramaphosa held a private meeting with the family at Ramabulana’s house just outside Makhado.

He said her suspected killer had a run-in with the law shortly before her murder.

“The perpetrator had had his brushes with the law on the rape-type of charge. I don’t have the full details and he was still out patrolling the streets of our country.”

Ramaphosa said he was deeply saddened by this case: “This is a national shame, that a young girl who had such a promising future her life has been cut short by a man who killed her so brutally. Slaughtered her like an animal.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA