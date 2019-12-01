Precious Ramabulana’s murder accused had pending rape case: Ramaphosa

The 21-year-old Capricorn TVET College student was found dead in her room a week ago after being stabbed 52 times.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday said Precious Ramabulana’s alleged killer had a pending rape case against him when he attacked her.

A man has been arrested and will appear in court on Monday.

Ramaphosa held a private meeting with the family at Ramabulana’s house just outside Makhado.

He said her suspected killer had a run-in with the law shortly before her murder.

“The perpetrator had had his brushes with the law on the rape-type of charge. I don’t have the full details and he was still out patrolling the streets of our country.”

Ramaphosa said he was deeply saddened by this case: “This is a national shame, that a young girl who had such a promising future her life has been cut short by a man who killed her so brutally. Slaughtered her like an animal.”