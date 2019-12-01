Police Ministry declares firearm amnesty to return illegal, unwanted firearms

The Police Ministry has declared a firearms amnesty, which begins on Sunday until May next year.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans will have an opportunity to surrender illegal and unwanted firearms to the police for the next six months without fear of prosecution.

The amnesty period will give members of the public an opportunity to hand in illegally possessed firearms, ammunition and parts at local police stations.

The period will also allow hundreds of South Africans to renew their expired gun licenses.

Spokesperson Lirandzu Themba said ballistics tests would be conducted on all surrendered firearms to verify if they were used in a crime.

Themba said the country's fourth firearms amnesty was in the interest of the South African public.

“So, this declaration is not only in the interest of the public, but it’s also government’s way to deal decisively with the excess of illegal firearms and unwanted firearms. The South African police have urged all South Africans to take the call and submit their firearms to the police stations.”