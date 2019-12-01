On Hong Kong streets, protesters say 'thank you' to Donald Trump
Waving American flags, with some donning Donald Trump hats and t-shirts, protesters unfurled a banner depicting him standing astride a tank.
HONG KONG - Hundreds of people in Hong Kong, including many elderly residents, marched to the US consulate on Sunday to show “gratitude” for US support of anti-government protests that have roiled the financial hub for nearly six months.
Waving American flags, with some donning Donald Trump logo hats and t-shirts, protesters unfurled a banner depicting the US president standing astride a tank with a US flag behind him.
Another banner read “President Trump, please liberate Hong Kong.”
Trump this week signed into law congressional legislation that supported protesters in the China-ruled city, despite angry objections from Beijing.
“Thank you President Trump for your big gift to Hong Kong and God bless America,” shouted a speaker holding a microphone as he addressed a crowd at the start of the march.
Earlier on Sunday, hundreds of protesters, including many families with children, marched in protest against police use of tear gas.
Carrying yellow balloons and waving banners that read “No tear gas, save our children”, the protesters streamed through the city’s central business district towards government headquarters on the main Hong Kong island.
There has been relative calm in Hong Kong for the past week but activists have pledged to maintain the momentum of the movement with three marches planned for Sunday. All have been approved by authorities.
Anti-government protests have rocked the former British colony since June, at times forcing government offices, businesses, schools and even the international airport to shut.
“We want the police to stop using tear gas,” said a woman surnamed Wong, who marched with her husband and five year old son.
“It’s not a good way to solve the problem. The government needs to listen to the people. It is ridiculous.”
Police have fired around 10,000 rounds of tear gas since June, the city’s Secretary for Security, John Lee, said this week.
