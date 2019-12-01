EWN brings you the winning Lotto results. Were you a winner?

JOHANNESBURG – The winning results from the Lotto draw on Saturday, 1 December 2019 are as follows:

Lotto: 43,4, 17, 34, 8, 18 Bonus: 48

LottoPlus: 15, 28, 35, 37, 38, 44 Bonus: 39

LottoPlus 2: 21, 22, 26, 32, 44, 50 Bonus: 30

For more, visit the National Ithuba website.