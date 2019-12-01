Khayelitsha SAPS launch probe after 2 Newzroom Afrika journos, freelancer robbed

The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon in Site B where the victims covered an event.

CAPE TOWN - Khayelitsha police have launched a probe after two Newzroom Afrika crew members and a freelance photographer were robbed at gunpoint.



The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon in Site B where the victims covered an event.

It's believed four suspects, two of whom were armed joined the crowd and inched closer to the journalists.

They were then threatened and robbed of their equipment, including cameras as well as cellphones and cash.

The police's Novela Potelwa said a case of armed robbery has been opened.

“The media crew were at a World Aids Day event in the area when they were threatened and several items, including camera equipment, were taken. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111.”