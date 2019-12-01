IEC confirms Sheila Senkubuge is a verified SA citizen

The IEC says according to the voter's roll Senkubuge was a citizen during the 2016 general elections of municipal councils.

JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) of South Africa confirmed the City of Tshwane's former roads and transport MMC Sheila Senkubuge is a verified citizen.

The electoral body explains that only holders of identity numbers that are allowed citizenship status.

From the national population register, they are entered into the voter's roll, making the Ugandan born politician eligible to hold a council seat.

Questions around her legitimacy to hold the council position came after a leaked audio of an alleged 'sex scandal' involving her and Tshwane Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa went public.

Senkubuge has since resigned from her position.