How the DA’s image could be harmed by mounting scandals

CAPE TOWN - The political saga unfolding in the City of Tshwane has raised renewed concerns around effects this will have on the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s image.

The party is walking a tight rope to retain the metro after Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa was embroiled in a sex scandal with Transport MMC Sheila Senkubuge.

An audio clip was leaked, purportedly revealing the two sharing sensitive information while gossiping about colleagues before allegedly engaging in sexual relations.

The backlash from the revelation led to Senkubuge's resignation and placed the mayor's future in the balance.

Meanwhile, DA Western Cape Leader Bonginkosi Madikizela says the party’s troubles in local councils is nothing to worry about.

This as Oudtshoorn mayor Colan Sylvester faces disciplinary action that could end the party’s reign of power in the municipality.

Sylvester has become the third da mayor to face disciplinary action this year.

He claims the 11 charges against him relates mostly to “fabricated allegations” he was alleged to have made against municipal manager Allen Paulse.

Other mayors that caused headaches for the DA this year include Knysna Mayor Mark Willemse and George Mayor Melvin Naik.

But Madikizela says there is no need to worry.

“We are not immune to the challenges faced by other parties, we have no control over that, but it’s the nature of the beast.”

The DA has had a rough couple of months with Mmusi Maimane resigned as leader, Herman Mashaba as Johannesburg mayor and Athol Trollip as federal chairperson of the party.

