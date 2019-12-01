How the DA’s image could be harmed by mounting scandals
The political saga unfolding in the City of Tshwane has raised renewed concerns around effects this will have on the DA's image.
CAPE TOWN - The political saga unfolding in the City of Tshwane has raised renewed concerns around effects this will have on the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s image.
The party is walking a tight rope to retain the metro after Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa was embroiled in a sex scandal with Transport MMC Sheila Senkubuge.
An audio clip was leaked, purportedly revealing the two sharing sensitive information while gossiping about colleagues before allegedly engaging in sexual relations.
The backlash from the revelation led to Senkubuge's resignation and placed the mayor's future in the balance.
Meanwhile, DA Western Cape Leader Bonginkosi Madikizela says the party’s troubles in local councils is nothing to worry about.
This as Oudtshoorn mayor Colan Sylvester faces disciplinary action that could end the party’s reign of power in the municipality.
Sylvester has become the third da mayor to face disciplinary action this year.
He claims the 11 charges against him relates mostly to “fabricated allegations” he was alleged to have made against municipal manager Allen Paulse.
Other mayors that caused headaches for the DA this year include Knysna Mayor Mark Willemse and George Mayor Melvin Naik.
But Madikizela says there is no need to worry.
“We are not immune to the challenges faced by other parties, we have no control over that, but it’s the nature of the beast.”
The DA has had a rough couple of months with Mmusi Maimane resigned as leader, Herman Mashaba as Johannesburg mayor and Athol Trollip as federal chairperson of the party.
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
Popular in Politics
-
Does Zuma still have a fighting chance?
-
Tshwane ANC wants all DA councillors probed to establish eligibility to vote
-
DA passes the buck on Senkubuge’s eligibility to hold office
-
DA WC Mayor Colan Sylvester could possibly face the axe
-
Tshwane’s Sheila Senkubuge resigns as MMC
-
Unicef: Billions spent on SA govt debt will hurt children’s programmes
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.