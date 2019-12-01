Eskom: Unplanned breakdowns could lead to load shedding

IEC confirms Sheila Senkubuge is a verified SA citizen
The power utility said however - no outages are on the cards - despite its system remaining constrained and vulnerable.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has warned that unplanned breakdowns in its system could result in load shedding at short notice today.
The utility has further urged its customers to continue using electricity sparingly to help reduce demand.
#POWERALERT 1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) December 1, 2019
Date: 01 December 2019
No loadshedding expected today, despite a constrained and vulnerable system pic.twitter.com/j40wwvebf4
