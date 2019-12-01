David Mabuza to re-launch Aids council in the North West
Today marks World Aids Day - with renewed calls to reflect on the leaps and bounds made in raising awareness and reducing stigma.
JOHANNESBURG - Deputy President David Mabuza is expected to re-launch the Aids Council in the North West.
The joint United Nations (UN) programme on HIV and Aids says communities are the best hope for ending the epidemic.
According to a 2018 UN report, more than 7 million people in South Africa live with the HIV.
It says women are disproportionately affected by the virus.
The UN has raised concerns that women-held communities across the globe continue to bear the highest burden of care for their families and is warning that their volunteerism is being taken for granted.
World Aids Day was launched over three decades ago on this day with this year's commemoration taking place under the banner "Ending the HIV And Aids Epidemic: Community By Community".
UNAids Exectuive Director Winnie Byanyima said, “Communities have proven their worth, there’s no debate there. Without communities, 24 million people wouldn’t be on treatment today.”
While South Africa boasts the world's best treatment programme, a 2018 un study has found that only 62% of people in the country living with HIV are on treatment.
