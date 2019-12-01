Bakkie, car collision leaves two people dead, 6 others injured in KZN

Multiple commuters also sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate, including a man who had to be airlifted after he sustained life-threatening injuries.

JOHANNESBURG - Two people have died, and six others have been injured following a collision in Cornubia, KwaZulu-Natal in the early hours of Sunday.

Netcare 911 said the crash involved a bakkie and a car.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said: “Shortly after half-past four, 911 responded to a report of a serious killing on Chris Hani Road in Cornubia, the north of Durban that involved a car and a bakkie. The drivers of both vehicles sustained serious injuries. Authorities were on scene and will be investigating.”