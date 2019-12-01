ANC confident it will unseat DA ahead of JHB mayoral election
If no winner emerges from the first round of mayoral elections, the candidate with the lowest votes will be eliminated, and a runoff will decide the winner.
JOHANNESBURG - The ANC's negotiations with other parties remain a closely guarded secret ahead of the Johannesburg mayoral elections on Wednesday but the ruling party says it's confident it will unseat the DA.
Senior ANC officials were unnerved when speaker Vasco da Gama postponed the election and even threatened to take legal action.
They accused him of buying time for the DA at the expense of service delivery.
#JhbMayor— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 28, 2019
ANC threatens legal action over postponement of election
accuses DA Speaker of delaying tactics and incompetence for not being prepared on actual number of majority votes @nthakoana pic.twitter.com/mAoNva7V0V
If no winner emerges from the first round of mayoral elections, the candidate with the lowest votes will be eliminated, and a runoff will decide the winner between the remaining two candidates.
The point of disagreement is should that winner just have more numbers or have at least a majority of 50% plus 1?
Da Gama is seeking legal clarity on this matter especially with the high likelihood that it will be a tight race.
But ANC Gauteng spokesperson Bones Modise sees no need to worry.
“The ANC commands the numbers followed by the da and eff - so if all of us are fielding candidates it tells you that the ANC will emerge victorious.”
The ANC has the highest number of councillors but its 50% plus one so what work is the party doing to ensure it win the runoff should it happen?
“The main concentration will be to make sure we have all our 121 councillors seated, anything beyond that we will engage as and when the situation arises.”
Meanwhile, parties are now waiting for the speaker to pronounce what majority means based on the legal advice that he postponed the election to seek.
Popular in Politics
-
How the DA’s image could be harmed by mounting scandals
-
Does Zuma still have a fighting chance?
-
Tshwane ANC wants all DA councillors probed to establish eligibility to vote
-
DA passes the buck on Senkubuge’s eligibility to hold office
-
DA WC Mayor Colan Sylvester could possibly face the axe
-
Tshwane’s Sheila Senkubuge resigns as MMC
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.