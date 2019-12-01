5 people die in Kleinmond car accident

A motorist was speeding from Hermanus on the main road when he collided with the children aged between 9 and 13 years old.

CAPE TOWN - Five people including three children lost their lives in a crash in Kleinmond late last night.

A motorist was speeding from Hermanus on the main road when he collided with the children aged between 9 and 13 years old, a power box and a parked vehicle.

Western Cape Traffic Chief Kenny Africa said, “All three kids were killed in the accident and one of the kids was celebrating a birthday. The two occupants of the Golf later died in hospital.”