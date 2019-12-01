3 more suspects arrested in connection to terrorist movement: SAPS
On Sunday, the Hawks said Riana Heymans, a member of the National Christian Resistance Movement (NCRM) and two others are in police custody after being arrested in Kliprivier, Johannesburg on Friday night.
JOHANNESBURG - The police have confirmed that three more suspects have been arrested in connection with an alleged terror plot.
On Sunday, the Hawks said Riana Heymans, a member of the National Christian Resistance Movement (NCRM) and two others are in police custody after being arrested in Kliprivier, Johannesburg on Friday night.
This follows the arrest of the group's apparent leader Harry Knoesen last week.
NCRM self-proclaimed leader Harry Knoesen was arrested in Mpumalanga last week on charges of allegedly planning to target national key points, shopping malls, and informal settlements across the country.
The Hawks said he is the leader of the NCRM also known as the crusaders.
Spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi said: “We got information that the group attempted to destabilise the country by planting bombs and taking over army basis and police stations. As far as we know, it’s an issue that is very important to the Constitution of this country and the safety of our people.”
Knoesen appeared in court in Mpumalanga on Friday on charges related to terror and the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.
More arrests are expected.
Popular in Local
-
Precious Ramabulana’s murder accused had pending rape case: Ramaphosa
-
5 people die in Kleinmond car accident
-
Police Ministry declares firearm amnesty to return illegal, unwanted firearms
-
Tshwane with no mayor as no one knows who the acting mayor is
-
Tshwane acting city manager may face jail after city failed to comply with court
-
What caused the fire at Rivonia Village in JHB?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.