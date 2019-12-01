3 more suspects arrested in connection to terrorist movement: SAPS

On Sunday, the Hawks said Riana Heymans, a member of the National Christian Resistance Movement (NCRM) and two others are in police custody after being arrested in Kliprivier, Johannesburg on Friday night.

JOHANNESBURG - The police have confirmed that three more suspects have been arrested in connection with an alleged terror plot.

This follows the arrest of the group's apparent leader Harry Knoesen last week.

NCRM self-proclaimed leader Harry Knoesen was arrested in Mpumalanga last week on charges of allegedly planning to target national key points, shopping malls, and informal settlements across the country.

The Hawks said he is the leader of the NCRM also known as the crusaders.

Spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi said: “We got information that the group attempted to destabilise the country by planting bombs and taking over army basis and police stations. As far as we know, it’s an issue that is very important to the Constitution of this country and the safety of our people.”

Knoesen appeared in court in Mpumalanga on Friday on charges related to terror and the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

More arrests are expected.