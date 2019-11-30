Tshwane’s Sheila Senkubuge resigns as MMC

Tshwane MMC for Roads and Transport Sheila Senkubuge has resigned from her position days after she was placed of special leave.

Senkubuge is accused of having sexual relations with Tshwane mayor Steven Mokgalapa in the officer and sharing sensitive information about colleagues in the metro.

In her resignation letters seen by EWN, Senkubuge thanks the DA for giving her the opportunity to serve as a black and youngest female MMC.

More to follow...