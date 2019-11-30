Tshwane ANC wants all DA councillors probed to establish eligibility to vote
This after criminal charges were laid against former Transport MMC Sheila Senkubuge for allegedly voting before she was naturalised.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Tshwane wants all Democratic Alliance (DA) councillors investigated to establish if they are eligible to vote and hold public office.
This after criminal charges were laid against former Transport MMC Sheila Senkubuge for allegedly voting before she was naturalised.
Senkubuge resigned as a councillor and MMC following the alleged sex scandal with Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa.
An affidavit with police claims that Senkubuge voted in the 2016 elections even though she was only naturalised in 2018.
But the DA has distanced itself from the possibility that it put her on its proportional list of councillors and even appointed her before she was eligible to vote.
Provincial leader John Moodey said: “A private citizen has laid criminal charges regarding the fact she could be on the voters roll as a permanent resident, that is up to the IEC and Department of Home Affairs to deal with and the law to take its course.”
In a tweet, ANC Tshwane chair Kgosi Maepa said the party had prima facie evidence that points to fraud.
In his tweet, he added that the ANC in Tshwane would approach the police and the Public Protector to probe the entire DA list sent to the IEC in the 2016 local government elections.
Tshwane ANC goes to Public Protector and Hawks (SAPS):— Kgoši Maepa (@kgosi_maepa) November 30, 2019
ANC in Tshwane will next week approach the Hawks (i.e SAPS) and Public Protector to probe the entire DA list send to IEC in the 2016 local government elections. Prima facie evidence we have, points to fraud.@MYANC @Our_DA
Popular in Politics
-
DA passes the buck on Senkubuge’s eligibility to hold office
-
Does Zuma still have a fighting chance?
-
DA WC Mayor Colan Sylvester could possibly face the axe
-
Tshwane’s Sheila Senkubuge resigns as MMC
-
DA walking tight rope to retain JHB, Tshwane metros
-
Zuma application for leave to appeal corruption trial dismissed
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.