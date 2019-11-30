Tshwane ANC wants all DA councillors probed to establish eligibility to vote

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 37°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
Go

Tshwane ANC wants all DA councillors probed to establish eligibility to vote

This after criminal charges were laid against former Transport MMC Sheila Senkubuge for allegedly voting before she was naturalised.

Former Transport MMC Sheila Senkubuge. Picture: MayorMokgalapa/Facebook
Former Transport MMC Sheila Senkubuge. Picture: MayorMokgalapa/Facebook
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Tshwane wants all Democratic Alliance (DA) councillors investigated to establish if they are eligible to vote and hold public office.

This after criminal charges were laid against former Transport MMC Sheila Senkubuge for allegedly voting before she was naturalised.

Senkubuge resigned as a councillor and MMC following the alleged sex scandal with Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa.

An affidavit with police claims that Senkubuge voted in the 2016 elections even though she was only naturalised in 2018.

But the DA has distanced itself from the possibility that it put her on its proportional list of councillors and even appointed her before she was eligible to vote.

Provincial leader John Moodey said: “A private citizen has laid criminal charges regarding the fact she could be on the voters roll as a permanent resident, that is up to the IEC and Department of Home Affairs to deal with and the law to take its course.”

In a tweet, ANC Tshwane chair Kgosi Maepa said the party had prima facie evidence that points to fraud.

In his tweet, he added that the ANC in Tshwane would approach the police and the Public Protector to probe the entire DA list sent to the IEC in the 2016 local government elections.

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA