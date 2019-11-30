Tshwane ANC wants all DA councillors probed to establish eligibility to vote

This after criminal charges were laid against former Transport MMC Sheila Senkubuge for allegedly voting before she was naturalised.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Tshwane wants all Democratic Alliance (DA) councillors investigated to establish if they are eligible to vote and hold public office.

Senkubuge resigned as a councillor and MMC following the alleged sex scandal with Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa.

An affidavit with police claims that Senkubuge voted in the 2016 elections even though she was only naturalised in 2018.

But the DA has distanced itself from the possibility that it put her on its proportional list of councillors and even appointed her before she was eligible to vote.

Provincial leader John Moodey said: “A private citizen has laid criminal charges regarding the fact she could be on the voters roll as a permanent resident, that is up to the IEC and Department of Home Affairs to deal with and the law to take its course.”

In a tweet, ANC Tshwane chair Kgosi Maepa said the party had prima facie evidence that points to fraud.

In his tweet, he added that the ANC in Tshwane would approach the police and the Public Protector to probe the entire DA list sent to the IEC in the 2016 local government elections.