The marking of matric exams gets under way

Minister Angie Motshekga will announce the outcome on 7 January.

JOHANNESBURG - The Basic Education Department said it's pleased that the 2019 matric exam concluded with no major incidents reported adding that marking has begun across the country.

Over 700,000 pupils sat for the final exams nationwide.

Minister Angie Motshekga will announce the outcome on 7 January and pupils will be able to get their results from their schools the following day.

The department's Elijah Mhlanga said, “We are looking forward to the markers doing their work. They will have 10 days to do that and prepare for the prepare for the official release.”