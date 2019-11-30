Some NSFAS centres still opened as students try to do last-minute applications

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 37°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
Go

Some NSFAS centres still opened as students try to do last-minute applications

The application centres opened at 8 am on Saturday morning and were expected to be closed by 12 midday.

FILE: Learners testing the NSFAS online application system. Picture: Supplied.
FILE: Learners testing the NSFAS online application system. Picture: Supplied.
29 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) on Saturday said some of its application centres were still opened as some applicants were still flocking in.

The application centres opened at 8 am on Saturday morning and were expected to be closed by 12 midday.

However, NSFAS spokesperson Kagisho Mamabolo said the number of people had been overwhelming and they were attempting to help everyone who walked through the application centre gates.

“I must say that we are overwhelmed by the last-minute applications, both physically and also online. In Tzaneen, in Limpopo, where there is a pool of students trying to do last-minute applications. I’m not even sure that we will be able to finish them off today.”

Students who have missed the deadline to apply for the financial aid scheme can still apply online before midnight.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA