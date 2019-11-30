Some NSFAS centres still opened as students try to do last-minute applications
The application centres opened at 8 am on Saturday morning and were expected to be closed by 12 midday.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) on Saturday said some of its application centres were still opened as some applicants were still flocking in.
However, NSFAS spokesperson Kagisho Mamabolo said the number of people had been overwhelming and they were attempting to help everyone who walked through the application centre gates.
“I must say that we are overwhelmed by the last-minute applications, both physically and also online. In Tzaneen, in Limpopo, where there is a pool of students trying to do last-minute applications. I’m not even sure that we will be able to finish them off today.”
Students who have missed the deadline to apply for the financial aid scheme can still apply online before midnight.
